Chris Evans: Would you be his lifelong love? Find out in this quiz!

O Chris Evans tired of being single and is now looking for a “partner for life”. This week, the eternal interpreter of captain America opened his heart in an interview to promote the movie “Hidden Agent” and revealed that he has been dedicated to finding his true love.

“Maybe hyper Focused on finding a life partner, someone you want to live with. Look, I love what I do, it’s amazing, I throw myself into it. But in terms – even this industry is full of bundles of doubt and hesitation and recalibration. In terms of really finding something that you give your all, maybe it’s about finding someone you are looking to spend your life with. So maybe this,” said the 41-year-old actor.

Find out if you would be Chris Evans’ partner in this quiz!

That statement was enough for the internet to be fervent and the girls are already looking to know where to send the resume to apply for the position of “partner for life” of the heartthrob. But would you be the ideal person for Chris Evans? Find out in this quiz!

Celebrities react to Chris Evans’ statement

Even celebrities were amused by the actor’s statement. The influencer and organizer of São João da Thay, from Maranhão Thaynara OG wanted to be noticed and captioned a new Twitter photo: “Hi Chris Evans”. It is worth remembering that she is single after breaking up with the sertanejo Gustavo Mioto. It was the third time the two had split since announcing the start of their romance.

“It was all smooth, without fights and arguments (…) The reason was the natural wear and tear, which was not being healthy for either party. I think that all the endings are connected, yes, because they end up becoming a baggage of the relationship as a whole . We ended up in a conversation in which the two saw that it would be better that way. The future belongs to God, but at the moment, we are in agreement to follow different paths”, said the singer in an interview with the Hugo Gloss website.

Also single, the youtuber Felipe Neto The news was also shared on social media: “Chris Evans didn’t find the love of his life… Let’s think“.