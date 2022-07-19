Cinema: Criticism – Danger Zone (2022)

Danger zone – a chronology of the impact of 9/11 and the War on Terror in action film form.

A film that surprises at the thematic level, but in other aspects (perhaps more importantly, since it is an action film) it remains competent. It’s still a surprise given that it’s a B-list movie.

Not everything is what it seems. And what at first glance seemed to be an absolutely, undeniably, generic second-tier Hollywood film, after all is not so devoted to meaning and quality. The film even seems to admit that the average viewer underestimates it and has low expectations because of many of the film’s early flaws, all of which are characteristic of less-than-good action movies. They are in the end revealed as virtues, which reveal the presence of an undeniable cleverness. Is it enough to make the movie very good, or even excellent? No, it’s not. But it is enough not to discard it.

The film begins with the images of a terrorist attack on a hospital in Istanbul, in this hospital were the son and wife of Abby Trent, played by Michelle Monaghan, a CIA agent, posted in a highly secret base of the type Black Site (which is the original title of the movie), with the codename Citadelwhich is the headquarters of the 5 Eyes Alliance, a military pact made up of English-speaking countries (plus Israel). Black Sitesin real life and in the film, are clandestine prisons, where the prisoners, many of them terrorists, have no legal recourse and have not even been charged with any crime.

The movie really only begins when one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, Hatchet, is caught and brought to the Citadel for interrogation. According to Abby’s investigation, Hatchet was involved in the hospital attack that killed her family, and for that, more than anything, she wants to interrogate him. But when Hatchet manages to escape from the cell where he was being interrogated and frees the other prisoners, the soldiers we were introduced to in the first part of the film begin to die one by one, as they chase Hatchet into the labyrinthine base.

Let’s start there, this persecution, the supposed thrillerthe supposed action that is provided to us slowly, in low amounts, and that does not make us stay… thrilled. This is the film’s biggest flaw. Not taking advantage of the tensions between the characters, the countdownusing too many clichés (which makes the movie predictable), and not using the decor labyrinth in her favor (the director, Sophia Banks, seems to have learned no lessons from die hard), are errors that detract from the film’s impact.

The strength of the film is anchored in a “plot twist” which is also a theme twist. Now, initially, the film seems to be twenty years late, as it seems to be a generic film about the War on Terror, when no one else wants to know. But that’s because the film tells us the story of that war, as it tells the story of Abby’s grief. The film begins with a terrorist attack, which makes Abby feel even more motivated to fight terrorism. In one of the first scenes inside the Citadel, we see the terrorists arrested and an “interrogation” in a glorious way. Then another victory, another terrorist (the most important of all) arrested. Howl! But now torture is not shown as a good thing. AND, oops, the terrorist breaks free and is now inside the base, killing the Alliance members one by one. Until Abby is all alone, and discovers that after all, [Alerta de Spoiler]

…

Hatchet is also a kind of American agent. Abby moves on, unshaken by the government’s betrayal, as for her the battle continues, but only with a different enemy.

Depending on the person, the movie has a different meaning, but it is certainly coherent for all of us, regardless of our opinion on the War on Terror. The ending is not ambiguous, the interpretation is that it can be. Abby knows perfectly well what to do after discovering “the truth”, the film ends with the question: What about us?

3/4 – Stars