City of Kherson bolsters air defenses after increased Ukrainian attacks: local official

Admin 30 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

The bombing of residential districts in the region by Ukrainian troops is more frequent in recent weeks.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Woman wakes up from 2-year-old coma and identifies brother as her attacker

A 51-year-old woman woke up from a two-year coma and identified her brother as the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved