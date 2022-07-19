Civil society rejects Bolsonarist coup essay for ambassadors

PT website

The grotesque talk of Jair Bolsonaro in front of foreign ambassadors, this Monday (18), triggered a wave of contrary reactions. Broadcast live by TV Brasil, a public broadcaster, attacks on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) were rejected by national institutions, social and political entities, after the eloquent silence of the ambassadors at the end of the meeting. .

One of Bolsonaro’s main targets, the president of the TSE, Luiz Edson Fachin, said, without mentioning the name of the chief executive, that there is “unacceptable electoral denialism on the part of a public personality” and that “it is very serious to have accusations without proof. ”. For the minister, the political debate “has been flattened by harmful narratives that strain the social space”, which he called a “web of misplaced rumours”.

“It’s time to say enough with disinformation. It is also time to say no to authoritarian populism, which jeopardizes the conquest of the 1988 Constitution”, said Fachin during a virtual participation in an event to combat disinformation promoted by the Order of Lawyers of Brazil, Paraná Section (OAB-PR).

“If this goes on like this, it can only be of interest to those who are not interested in evidence and facts. That’s why we need to come together and question the reason for so many attacks on this court and also personal attacks,” Fachin continued. “In this court we have always been open to dialogue. This has already happened and this will happen in the administration of Minister Alexandre de Moraes”, who will succeed him as of August 16.

At night, the TSE responded on social media to 20 lying and/or dishonest statements made by Bolsonaro to foreign diplomats and members of his mismanagement. “The TSE’s Communication and Multimedia Secretariat gathered content with clarifications and checks on the electoral process. Check it out on the wire,” the Twitter post said.

Another victim of the slander, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also took to social media to lament the depressing spectacle of the Planalto Palace. “It’s a shame that Brazil doesn’t have a president who calls 50 ambassadors to talk about something that interests the country. Employment, development or the fight against hunger, for example. Instead, it tells lies against our democracy.”

Fux and Lira shut up, while Youtube takes live off the air

The president of the STF, Luiz Fux, who refused an invitation to participate in the meeting, did not speak, while at the summit of Parliament what was expected happened. While the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), a majority partner of parliamentary bolsonarismo, was silent about the attacks, the president of the Senate and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), criticized Bolsonaro’s statements in a restrained way.

A strong democracy is built with respect to contradiction and divergence, regardless of the theme. But there are truisms and questions that have been overcome, including those already assimilated by Brazilian society, which no longer admit of discussion. (+) — Rodrigo Pacheco (@rodrigopacheco) July 18, 2022

“A strong democracy is made with respect to contradiction and divergence, regardless of the theme. But there are truisms and questions that have been overcome, including those already assimilated by Brazilian society, which no longer admit of discussion”, said the senator in a press release. “The security of electronic voting machines and the fairness of the electoral process can no longer be questioned”, he concluded. Also in a statement, the Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe) expressed “unrestricted support” for the TSE and its ministers.

“As has been happening in all previous elections, the certainty that the result of the popular will will be respected is reaffirmed”, states the text. “Any attempt to challenge such a result outside the appropriate channels, that is, those admitted by the legal system, is rejected, guaranteeing the independence of the Judiciary and the sovereignty of the popular vote.”

The group of lawyers Prerogativas considered the meeting “of the highest gravity” and recalled that the defense of the Democratic State of Law “requires energetic attitudes”. If the other institutions do not act, the entity said in a statement, “they will participate in the illicit plot and in the coup swamp of betrayal to the country and the Constitution”.

“A future and possible coup offense against the Law for the Defense of Democracy, which introduced the attempted coup d’état and the preaching of political violence as crimes, will be harshly reprimanded by the democrats of our country”, the text continues. “To this end, the PGR and the other Powers of the Republic must no longer remain silent in the face of so many and such serious illicit acts committed by the president.”

Bolsonaro’s “D-day of the coup” ended with YouTube taking down a live from July 2021 in which he propagated the old litany against the electoral system, denied numerous times. The company is also evaluating whether it will maintain this Monday’s transmission. Since March, the video platform has had a policy of removing content that contains false allegations of fraud, errors or technical problems in the 2018 election.

