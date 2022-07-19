Comparison between the film ‘Don’t Look Up’ and British news goes viral – International

The film, released in 2021, tells the story of astronomers, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who discover a meteor that will hit Earth in a few months. The two try to warn the population on a live TV show, but they are the butt of jokes, and the information is not taken seriously.

The comparison between a British reporter’s presentation on the heat wave in Europe and the film ‘Don’t Look Up’ went viral on social media this Tuesday (7/19). In the news on the GB News channel, the journalist makes fun of climate change and tries to minimize the meteorologist’s speech, as in the Netflix production.

‘Does art imitate reality or does reality imitate art?’

In the publication that went viral, the profile questioned whether “art imitates reality or reality imitates art”, since the similar scene occurred on British TV. The post on Twitter has more than 18,000 likes.

“Seriously, folks,” said the meteorologist, cutting off the presenter’s jokes. “We all like good weather. But this will not be a good weather, it will be a lethal weather. (…) It will be brief and brutal”, said the meteorologist, emphasizing the weight of the situation”, he pointed out.

As in the film, the man said that the images, resulting from studies, “are frightening”, in reference to the gravity of the situation.

The presenter was smiling and questioned the professional’s lines, citing a heat wave that hit Europe in 1976. Despite the meteorologist repeating that the cases were not similar, the woman did not fail to minimize climate change.

“John, I want us to be happy about the weather! I don’t know what happens to you meteorologists to become so fatalistic,” she said.

Finally, she questioned if he was “overreacting”, since deaths happen every day, and it wouldn’t be different with the heat wave.