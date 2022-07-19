Copa do Brasil draw defines quarter-finals and draws to the final; see schedule and awards | Brazil’s Cup

The CBF will hold this Tuesday, at 1:30 pm, at the entity’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, the draw for the quarter-final clashes of the Copa do Brasil, which will also define the draw to the final of the competition. São Paulo, Atlético-GO, América-MG, Athletico-PR, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense and Fortaleza still in contention for the title. O ge will broadcast the event live .

Remember the path of each team in the Copa do Brasil

1 of 2 The draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil takes place this Tuesday — Photo: Laís Torres/CBF The draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil takes place this Tuesday — Photo: Laís Torres/CBF

The draw will take place in free format, without division by pots. In this way, any team will be able to play with one of the other seven classified, which allows the possibility of up to two state classics between Corinthians and São Paulo and between Flamengo and Fluminense. All teams in the quarterfinals are in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

The order of the teams drawn already defines, also, the field orders of the matches. The first games will take place on the 27th and 28th of July, while the second ones are scheduled for the 17th and 18th of August..

The qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil will have a quota of R$ 8 million. Of the eight teams still alive, only São Paulo and Atlético-GO are competing in the competition since the first phase.

2 of 2 Prize shares for the 2022 Copa do Brasil — Photo: Disclosure / CBF Prize quotas for the 2022 Copa do Brasil — Photo: Disclosure / CBF

With that, Tricolor Paulista is the club that earned the most in awards, with an accumulated total of R$ 11.570 million so far. Dragon, on the other hand, due to the difference in prize money in the first two phases (due to the position in the CBF ranking) received a little less: R$ 11.08 million.

América-MG, Athletico-PR, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense and Fortaleza (from Libertadores) accumulate R$ 8.8 million, since they were not entitled to the quotas of the two initial phases.

Of the eight teams in the dispute, four have already been champions of the Copa do Brasil at least once: Flamengo (three titles), Corinthians (three), Athletico-PR (one) and Fluminense (one). São Paulo, América-MG, Atlético-GO and Fortaleza try to win the unprecedented title.