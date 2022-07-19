Corinthians lineup: Yuri Alberto should debut against Coritiba; Balbuena stays out | Corinthians

Corinthians ended, on Tuesday afternoon, the preparation for the game against Coritiba, at 21:30 (Brasília time) on Wednesday, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão, at Neo Química Arena.

Recovered from thigh injuries, Fagner and Maycon trained again with the group and should be listed for the next match. The duo should gain minutes on the field, as an important sequence is approaching for Timão.

Willian is another return for this Wednesday. Recovered from a dislocated right shoulder, the attacking midfielder had already been training with the squad and could be a surprise in the starting lineup.

Registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), forward Yuri Alberto and midfielder Ramiro are available for Vítor Pereira – Mateus Vital as well. Defender Balbuena, presented this Tuesday, did not have his contract with Timão registered in time and will not go to the game.

– Well, “bidou”! I am very happy, tomorrow (Wednesday) I will be able to participate in my first Corinthians game, I am very excited. I hope we can come out with the win. This preparation period was important for me, for me to be able to condition myself well physically and be prepared for the game – Yuri Alberto told Corinthians TV.

Renato Augusto and Júnior Moraes, players who appeared in the “medical department” in Corinthians’ last report, before the game against Ceará, did not have their situations updated and are doubts for Wednesday.

With that, a possible lineup of Corinthians against Coritiba has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Roni), Cantillo and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Willian and Yuri Alberto (Gustavo Mosquito).

Corinthians occupies the third place in the Brasileirão, with 29 points conquered in 17 rounds. Timão is four points behind leaders Palmeiras, and two points behind second-placed Atlético-MG.

