Corinthians meets opponents in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil this Tuesday; check out

This Tuesday, Corinthians will meet the opponents of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. The draw for the next phase of the national competition will take place at 1:30 pm, and will be held at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro.

Timão qualified among the top eight of the tournament after eliminating Santos, in the round of 16, after adding 4 to 1 on aggregate in two matches. In the quarterfinals, Corinthians can face América Mineiro, Athletico Paranaense, Atlético Goianiense, Flamengo, Fluminense, São Paulo and Fortaleza.

All teams are in the same pot to be drawn. It is worth remembering that the alvinegro club eliminated Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, for the third phase, before beating Santos. The first and second leg of the quarterfinals will take place between the 26th and 28th of July, the first match, and the return on the week of the 17th of August.

Qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil can earn a lot of money for Timão’s coffers. The winner will receive R$8 million in prize money. So far, Corinthians has pocketed BRL 6.9 million for the victories against Santos and Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro.

See the teams that Corinthians can face in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo

Fluminense

Sao Paulo

Strength

America Mineiro

Athletico Paranaense

Atletico Goianiense

