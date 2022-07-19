Corinthians presents itself with Balbuena on the field; Fagner and Maycon train with cast | Corinthians

The novelty of the day was the presence of Balbuena, a defender announced this morning as a reinforcement for the Corinthians defense, in training. The 30-year-old appears alongside Fagner in a photo released by the club.

Fagner and Balbuena, reinforcements for Corinthians, in training this Monday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

To be available this Wednesday, when Corinthians plays Coritiba, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, the Paraguayan must be regularized at the IDB by this Tuesday.

Fagner and Maycon at Corinthians training this Monday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Fagner and Maycon already train normally with the group and should be listed for the next match. Like this William, recovered from dislocation in the right shoulder. Corinthians also posted about shirt 10.

Reinforcement for the season, Yuri Alberto waits for regularization in the CBF to debut for Corinthians this Wednesday. On social media, the club released a photo of the striker and the following caption.

– Soon there’s news on the field!

Another player that may be new is the steering wheel Ramiro. Despite not having appeared in the IDB yet, the midfielder normally trains with the group. In one of the videos released by Corinthians, it is possible to see the coaching staff shouting at the player (see below).

On the other hand, Mateus Vitalanother who returned to Corinthians on loan, is already regularized and able to play for Timão.

Will you have a chance? Awaiting registration with the IDB, Ramiro trains at Corinthians

In Corinthians’ official note on Monday’s activities, there was no update on Renato Augusto and Júnior Moraes, players who are in the medical department. Cassio, who was out of the last game as a precaution due to pain in his lower back, is going to the game.

With that, a possible lineup of Corinthians for the game against Coritiba has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Roni), Cantillo and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson), Willian and Róger Guedes.

Bruno Méndez, Ramiro, Giovane and Balbuena at Corinthians training this Monday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

