Court to rule out Musk’s Twitter purchase in October

The Chancery court, in Delaware (USA), determined that the trial of the withdrawal of businessman Elon Musk from buying Twitter for US$ 44 billion will take place in October, still without a set date.

The decision was handed down this Tuesday (19) by the judge Kathaleen McCormick, and represents a defeat for Musk, who would like to postpone the trial only to February 2023. Twitter, on the other hand, wanted it to be in September.

“The reality is that the delay threatens irreparable damage to sellers,” she said, referring to Twitter…. – See more at https://www.uol.com.br/tilt/noticias/reuters/2022/ 07/19/judgment-between-twitter-and-musk-about-purchasing-the-social-network-sera-em-octobro.htm?cmpid=copiaecola

During the hearing, Twitter’s lawyers argued that a speedy trial would be imperative to stop the damage that Twitter has suffered from the uncertainty of the deal. They also claimed that Musk’s request to postpone the process could be an attempt to reduce the appeal time, as by the suggested date, next year, the deal would have expired.

For Musk’s part, his lawyers argued that a trial in October of this year would be too short a date for them to analyze the percentage of Twitter spam accounts.

The judge said Musk’s argument about spam accounts was a bad-faith attempt to back out of the deal, in a case of “buyer’s remorse”.

Spam accounts, by the way, was one of the reasons given by Musk, in a letter, about giving up the purchase of the social network. The businessman said that the company was not sure how many accounts are spam and robot and that this was a lack of transparency of the company towards him and even with advertisers.

On July 8, Musk and his team of lawyers sent a letter to Twitter announcing they were withdrawing from buying the social network for $44 billion. “For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has requested data and information necessary to ‘make an assessment’ of the prevalence of fake accounts or spam on the platform,” the SEC-registered document reads. [a Comissão de Valores Mobiliários dos EUA] by the South African businessman’s legal team. “Twitter failed or refused to provide the information.”

On July 12, Twitter formally announced that it would sue Elon Musk for violating the social network’s purchase agreement.

“Having put on a public spectacle to bring Twitter into the picture, and signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes he – unlike the other parties subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, mock the company, harm its operations, destroy shareholder value and walk away,” the suit reads.

As a result of this, the Delaware court ruled today that the trial begins in October and will last for five days.

It is worth remembering that under the terms defined in the initial purchase agreement, Musk will have to pay US$ 1 billion if the process is not finalized for reasons such as problems securing funding for the previously defined US$ 44 billion or impediment of the transaction by regulators. The breakup clause, however, would not apply in cases where Musk decides to cancel the deal himself,

*With information from CNBC