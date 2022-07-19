Cruzeiro: ‘champion’ of the 1st round of Serie B usually goes up? see history

photo: Thomas Santos/Staff Images Cruzeiro has 41 points in 18 rounds and finished first round in the lead

Cruzeiro is the symbolic champion of the first round of Serie B this year. But does the “title” of the early half of the competition usually result in access? See the history since 2006 (the year the current dispute format was adopted) in the gallery below.

Serie B: do 1st round champions usually go up?

The “champion” of the first round has gained access in 13 of 16 editions of Series B since 2006. Only Coritiba (2006), Cricima (2007) and Cear (2014) did not finish the championship in the top four.

In eight of the 16 editions, the Series B title went to the “champion” of the first round: Corinthians (2008), Vasco (2009), Portuguesa (2011), Palmeiras (2013), Amrica (2017), Fortaleza (2018) , Red Bull Bragantino (2019) and Chapecoense (2020).

This year, Cruzeiro scored 41 points in 18 games so far. The last match for the first round will be this Wednesday (20), at 7 pm, against CSA, at Rei Pel, in Macei.

If they win, the Minas Gerais team equals the 2012 victory with the highest score in the history of the first round of Serie B.

The vice-leader of the competition is Vasco, with 34 points. Sport, in fifth place and with one more game, has 27 points – 14 less than leader Cruzeiro.

According to calculations by the mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Cruzeiro has a 97.9% chance of going up and a 67.6% chance of being Serie B champion.