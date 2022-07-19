Cruzeiro has bigger fans than Atltico, says new survey O Globo/Ipec

Cruzeiro fans
photo: Thomas Santos/Staff Images

Cruzeiro fans are bigger than Atltico fans, according to new research

Cruzeiro has a bigger fan base than Atltico, according to a survey released this Tuesday (19) by O Globo/Ipec. The celestial club appears with 3.1% of the fans in Brazil, while Galo has 2.1%. See the ranking with the top ten in the gallery below:

Ranking of the biggest fans in Brazil, according to O Globo/Ipec survey

1
1 Flamengo (21.8%) – photo: Publicity
two
2 Corinthians (15.5%) – photo: Disclosure
3
3 So Paulo (8.2%) – photo: Publication
4
4 Palm trees (7.4%) – photo: Disclosure
5
5 Vasco (4.2%) – photo: Disclosure
6
6 Guild (3.2%) – photo: Publication
7
7 Cruzeiro (3.1%) – photo: Publicity
8
8 International (2.2%) – photo: Disclosure
8
8 Saints (2.2%) – photo: Disclosure
10
10 Atltico (2.1%) – photo: Publication

Flamengo’s leadership, with 21.8%. Then come Corinthians (15.5%) and So Paulo (8.2%).

Cruzeiro is in seventh place. Atltico appears in 10th. America occupies the 22nd place, with 0.4%.

Ipec, responsible for the research, is made up of former Ibope executives. The survey had 2,000 face-to-face interviews in 126 cities in Brazil between July 1st and 5th.

The confidence index is 95%. The total margin of error is plus or minus two points, but this survey calculated a specific margin of error for each club.

The interviews were spontaneous – that is, a list of options was not presented. Respondents could name more than one team, so the percentage can exceed 100%.

Margin of error

The margin of error in the Cruzeiro percentage means that the original percentage (3.1%) can vary between 2.1% and 3.9%. Atltico, in turn, varies the original percentage (2.1%) from 1.5% to 2.7%.

other research

In June, another survey indicated that the

