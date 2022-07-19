Cruzeiro plays its first official game at Toca 2; evaluation is positive, and the club foresees changes in the structure | cruise

This Monday, Cruzeiro sent, for the first time, an official game at Toca da Raposa II. It was the 6-0 victory over Uberlândia, in the first phase of the Campeonato Mineiro sub-20. The experience was treated as positive by the board.

The club plans to host other matches in the competition at Toca da Raposa II, which opened in 2002. The administration also has plans for some structural reforms so that matches from other tournaments can take place there. These changes would occur, for example, for the possibility of receiving the public and also meeting the demands of TV broadcasts.

It is worth remembering that general changes in the structure of Toca da Raposa have been treated as a priority by the management of Phenomenon since the beginning of the year. Whether to receive the professional cast or the base.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro under-20 beats Uberlândia in the first official game held at Toca II — Photo: Tiago Trindade/BH Photo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro under-20 beats Uberlândia in the first official game held at Toca II — Photo: Tiago Trindade/BH Photo/Cruzeiro

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

In recent years, Cruzeiro’s home to host base games has been mainly Estádio das Alterosas, at Sesc Venda Nova. This Monday’s duel was held on field 3 of Toca, located at the back of the CT.

Since the SAF took over Cruzeiro’s football, at the end of last year, the integration of the base with the professional is one of the points that has been treated with more affection by the management. The under-20 performs all training at Toca 2, for example.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

– We have no doubt that the approximation between men’s and women’s football and grassroots categories will transform Cruzeiro into a more modern, efficient and strengthened club over the years – evaluates Pedro Martins, executive director of the club.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

Cruzeiro turned the score into a rout in the first half. The first four goals of the match were scored by midfielder Vitinho and forwards Jhosefer (who has already made his professional debut), Arielson and Robert.

Arielson scored again in the second half, and Igor Lemos closed the scoring. The last goal had little influence on the match, but it was important for Igor. Considered one of the highlights of the under-20 team, the midfielder returned to play earlier this month, after six months out due to a serious knee injury. The goal scored in Toca 2 was his first since returning.