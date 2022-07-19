Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Gives in to Confluence of Resistances and Stops Rally; Ethereum sustains high and rises 40% in the week

After registering the best day in more than a month and reaching $22,800,000 last night, Bitcoin (BTC) lost strength overnight and stopped the rally after reaching a confluence zone of several resistance levels (zones with high sales demand). At 7am, the cryptocurrency is trading at $21,895, down 1.5% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum, on the other hand, sustains the rise more easily due to the expectation of an important update that could be released in September. With that, it accumulates gains of 3.4% in relation to yesterday morning, and goes to US$ 1,531.43. For the week, ETH is up nearly 40%. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

The digital currency reacted yesterday to optimism in global stock markets after a better-than-expected balance sheet released by investment bank Goldman Sachs, which increased expectations for the earnings season in the United States. The downturn came hours after the stock market cooled, on the heels of news that Apple will cut hiring and cut expenses, fueling fears of a recession again. As a result, BTC did not have enough strength to overcome key price levels. “We hit the resistance that coincides with the 200-week weekly average, very close to the eight-week exponential average, as well as coinciding with the daily resistance on the liquidity bands chart — which is still the three-day resistance of the point fall”, commented trader and investor Vinícius Terranova in participation yesterday in Cripto+. For the specialist, however, the indicators continue to show mixed signals. “There was a rejection of the current point, but I don’t necessarily think we’re going to fall. We are still within a bearish flag (negative technical pattern), but Bitcoin is making higher (daily) lows and highs, which tends to demonstrate a bullish market move.” The consensus among analysts is that Bitcoin may even rise in the short term, but it is still too early to decree that the bear period is over for good. “I’m optimistic in the short term, one to two weeks, but after that, you have to be cautious because there are still a lot of negative elements coming from the macroeconomic side”, says Hassan Bassiri, vice president of portfolio management at Arca. “And there is still no new capital flowing into the sector.”

Watch: Has Bitcoin Stopped Falling or Is It a Trap? Check out the opinion of veteran trader Fausto Botelho Turbulence inherent in the crypto market also does not contribute to improving the scenario. The market seems to have left the case for hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) backwards, but the story of companies that suffered collateral damage seems far from over. Cryptocurrency exchange Genesis Global Trading has filed a $1.2 billion lawsuit against 3AC, and court documents have revealed that Celsius does indeed have a hole of at least $1.2 billion on its balance sheet. Investors seem to be betting more on Ethereum, trying to ride the wave of rising anticipation around the highly anticipated “The Merge” update that could finally arrive in the week of September 19. The rise, however, would also be driven by the high number of traders who were betting on the asset’s fall. “If the market structure is such that people are selling short, it is possible to start a short squeeze against them, which could trigger algorithmic action and more buyers,” noted Arca’s Bassiri, adding that ETH “has a real reason to move because it has a catalyst coming.” Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 21,895.16 -1.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,531.12 +3.6% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 260.08 -0.2% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.357342 -1.8% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.482260 +1.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Fantom (FTM) US$ 0.326476 +14.6% Near (NEAR) $4.36 +10.2% Ethereum Classic (ETC) $24.75 +8.3% DAO Curve (CRV) $1.27 +8% Flow $1.81 +7.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Read DAO (LDO) $1.47 -11.8% Elrond (EGLD) US$ 58.55 -6.9% Arweave (AR) US$ 15.80 -6.8% Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.061108 -5.7% ApeCoin (APE) $5.76 -5.2%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 20.40 +4.61% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 27.61 +0.5% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 23.30 +15.74% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 24.73 +7.89% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 21.76 +6.77% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.30 +0.68% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.70 +14.45% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.59 +4.79% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.75 +7.67% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 31.20 +15.34%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (19):

Derivatives signal Ethereum’s strength for the first time in 6 months

The Ethereum (ETH) options market turned to the upside on Monday, showing an ETH token strength bias for the first time in over six months.

The distortion between puts and calls (calls) with a six-month maturity, which measures the cost of puts (bets down) in relation to calls (bets up), dropped below zero, to – 4%, the lowest since January 3, according to data compiled by analytics platform Skew.

The negative turn indicates that the premium paid by call buyers in exchange for protection against bullish moves over six months is now greater than the cost paid by option buyers who provide “insurance” against bearish moves.

Dubai announces plan to attract metaverse companies

Dubai, the most populous city in the UAE, wants to become one of the top 10 economies in the world’s metaverse.

A plan dubbed the “Dubai Metaverse Strategy” was unveiled yesterday with the aim of attracting more than 1,000 blockchain and metaverse companies to the city, as well as supporting more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030.

“This will further boost Dubai’s economy, supporting the UAE government’s vision to increase the number of blockchain companies by five times the current number,” said an announcement published in the country’s official news agency.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

