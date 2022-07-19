Did you like ‘Elvis’? Here are ten other biopics about musicians for you to check out!

The wait is over!

The long awaited biopic ‘Elvis’about the eternal King of Rock Elvis Presleyarrived in national cinemas and has already been enchanting fans of the iconic music star.

starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanksin addition to being directed by the famous filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, the film explores the life and music of Elvis (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamics between Presley and Parker over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and America’s loss of innocence. At the center of this journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’ life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

For those who have already had the opportunity to see the production on the big screen and want more works of the genre, the CinePOP prepared a brief special article listing other ten biopics about musicians that you need to check.

See our choices below:

Enjoy watching:

Launched in 1997, the production was written and directed by Gregory Nava and follows Selena’s childhood and career (Jennifer Lopez), one of the main musicians of the end of the last century, who brought the Latin incursions from her homeland to the mainstream American and became one of the most important figures of all time – as well as the most successful, with sales that surpass the 80 million units. However, she met her end at just 23 years old, when she was murdered by the ruthless Yolanda Saldívar.

GET ON UP: THE JAMES BROWN STORY (2014)

‘Get On Up’ is the biography of iconic singer, dancer and songwriter James Brown (Chadwick Boseman), known as “The Godfather of Soul”. The film portrays his life, going through his impoverished childhood in South Carolina, adolescence and the rise of stardom, which made him one of the most important escapees from music of the 20th century.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ It’s an exuberant celebration of queen, its music and its extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved artists on the planet. The film showcases the band’s meteoric success through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, the near-implosion when Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and the triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, now facing a fatal illness, commands the band in one of the greatest performances in rock history. During this process, the legacy of the band that has always been more like a family was consolidated, and which continues to inspire misfits, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

JUDY: FAR BEYOND THE RAINBOW (2019)

Directed by Rupert Gold and adapted from the play “End of the Rainbow” in Peter Quilter, ‘Judy: Over the Rainbow’ takes place during Judy’s final year before her death at age 47, and offers flashes of the artist’s rigid adolescence. With financial problems and suffering from recent divorces, the artist embarks on a concert tour in London during the winter of 1968.

The trajectory of how the shy Reginald Dwight (Taron Egerton) turned into Elton John, pop music icon. Since his complicated childhood, the result of his father’s disregard for his family, his life story is told through the reinterpretation of the superstar’s songs, including the singer’s relationship with songwriter and professional partner Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and businessman and former lover John Reid (Richard Madden).

The story is centered on Zach sobiech, a teenager with terminal cancer from the city of Lakeland who has achieved a meteoric music career after sharing his songs on YouTube. His most famous song, entitled Clouds, gained fame for also being an emotional and inspiring farewell letter written by him, shortly before he died. The young artist died in 2013 as a result of illness.

commanded by George C. Wolfe, ‘The Ultimate Voice of the Blues’ is set in 1920s Chicago. At a recording session, tensions arise between Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), its ambitious trumpeter (Chadwick Boseman) and white businessmen determined to control the legendary Mother of the Blues. Based on the play by Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson.

TICK, TICK… BOOM! (2021)

In the movie, Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who graces a New York restaurant in 1990, as he writes what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before presenting his work in a defining performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: From his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York; from your friend Michael (Robin of Jesus), who abandoned his dream for a life of financial security; amidst an arts community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With time ticking by, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone should consider: what should we do with the time we have?

RESPECT: THE STORY OF ARETHA FRANKLIN (2021)

In ‘Respect: Aretha Franklin’s Storywe follow the entire career of the muse Aretha Louise Franklin (Jennifer Hudson), from her childhood, singing in church choirs, to her rise to musical icon, civil rights defender and activist for women. Aretha was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, winning 8 Grammy Awards. Aretha began singing after the sudden death of her mother, which left her unable to speak until her father forced her to sing in the church choir. After years she finally lands a life-changing contract as a jazz singer, so much so that she received an honorary award from Martin Luther King himself. But it was only with the cover of the track “Respect” that Aretha’s career took off to the rest of the world. However, with the weight of being a black woman with so much work, not only musical, the film still shows the lowest period that the singer reached due to being extremely exhausted.

UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (2021)

Directed by Lee Daniels – ‘The White House butler‘ and ‘precious‘ –, ‘United States vs Billie Holiday‘ shows the life of one of the most important jazz singers in history, Billie Holiday (Andra Day). The drama especially explores moments in the 1940s when the artist was the target of an FBI operation to stop her from singing “Strange Fruit”, a song that became an anthem of the civil rights movement in the 20th century. In addition to daythe film stars Natasha Lyonne, Garrett Hedlund and Evan Ross.

Don’t forget to watch: