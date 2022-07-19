Don’t make THESE mistakes when charging your phone and make your battery last longer

If you want to learn how charge the cell phone the right way, without causing damage to your device, there is a very simple way. Well, there is a suitable way to recharge your smartphone battery.

What is the correct way to charge the cell phone?

First, you need to understand that your cell phone battery has a limited amount of life. This time is measured in load cycles. Each time the battery goes from 0 to 100% it spends one of the thousands of cycles it has.

To make it last longer, the best way to charge your phone is when the charge is between 20% and 80%. That’s what the experts say. Always unplug it as soon as 100% is reached.

Extra: how to charge your cell phone faster

Below are tips to charge your phone faster and safer:

1 – Use the original smartphone charger

Use your device’s original factory charger. Avoid placing chargers in parallel so that the battery is properly preserved.

2 – Do the initial calibration correctly

Although some people think this is a myth, the truth is that there are some procedures that need to be done. As soon as you have a new cell phone, the ideal thing is to charge the battery to 100% and let it fully discharge before charging again. After discharging, let the cell phone stay off for 6 to 8 hours before plugging it into the wall socket. This works best if the OS is Android.

3 – Turn off the device

If you are not expecting an important call or contact, the ideal is to keep the device off before plugging it in. That way the phone will charge faster.

4 – Plug it into the 220V socket

Always charge the cell phone directly from the outlet, preferably at 220V voltage. So the battery fills up faster.

After charging your phone, do this:

Now that you know how to charge your phone faster, learn some battery saving tips.

5 – Keep your operating system up to date

One mistake some people make is keeping iOS or Android out of date. Always let the operating system update itself to optimize the device usage experience.

6 – Activate the dark mode of applications

The dark mode of applications allows more battery saving, as well as less harm to the user’s vision. You just need to go to “Settings” and tap on “Conversations”. Then go to the “Theme” section and check the “Dark” option. Confirm the action and that’s it, the job is done.

7 – Disable automatic downloads

Your cell phone is already programmed to download the update automatically. Even if the app is in the background, it can happen. In addition to overloading the internal memory, the battery ends up being used more often.

8 – Keeping an eye on the temperature

Do not leave your cell phone exposed to a temperature above 35°C or below 0°C. This can damage the device’s battery. Maintaining the proper temperature helps to save a lot of battery power.