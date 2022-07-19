Dorival reaches Paulo Sousa’s score in a month at Flamengo

Flamengo moves away from the Z4, reaches seventh place and already counts for the leadership of the competition

Hired to “save the season”, coach Dorival Júnior has a better start at Flamengo than the historic Jorge Jesus. The numbers, by the way, indicate that the commander has already equaled the number of points in the 2022 Brasileirão than his predecessor, Paulo Sousa. Both had 12 points, but the current coach played three games less: ten against seven.

In his seven matches leading Flamengo in the 2022 Brasileirão, Dorival Júnior won four (Cuiabá, América-MG, Santos and Coritiba) and lost another three (Internacional, Atlético-MG and Corinthians). Paulo, in more games, also scored 12 points, but with fewer victories. Sousa defeated São Paulo, Goiás and Fluminense, drew with Ceará, Atlético-GO and Palmeiras and lost to Athletico-PR, Botafogo, Fortaleza and Bragantino.

Earn money with Mengão wins

With 24 points in total, Flamengo is in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship, seven behind leaders Atlético-MG and six behind Palmeiras, who are still playing in the round. Packed with three wins in the last four rounds, Mengão will now face Juventude, next Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Mané Garrincha, in the Federal District. This confrontation should mark the debut of the striker Everton Cebolinha, who is already regularized and physically ready.

Afterwards, Flamengo ends the first round against Avaí, next Sunday (24), at 11 am, at Ressacada, in Florianópolis. The two matches will have the most red-black transmission on the Internet on Coluna do Fla, both with narration by the star Rafa Penido.