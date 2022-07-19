Dozens of protected sea turtles are stabbed to death in Japan

Fisherman confessed to the murder and said he did it with the intention of ‘letting them go more easily’ after they got caught in his net

Dozens of green sea turtles, which were a protected species, were stabbed to death on Kumejima Island in southern Mexico. Japan, informed the official sources. “It was a Dantesque scene,” she told Yoshimitsu Tsukakoshi, a member of a sea turtle conservation organization. “Sea turtles are gentle creatures and will flee when humans get too close,” she added. “I can’t believe such a thing could happen in our time,” he continued. Between 30 and 50 green sea turtles were found dead or dying on July 14, with stab marks specifically on their necks. A fisherman admitted to being responsible for stabbing the animals. According to Yuji Tabata, director of the local fishing cooperative, the attacker, whose identity has not been revealed, claimed to have freed many of the turtles trapped in his nets, but then proceeded to stab them in an attempt to weaken and release them. more easily. “He said he had never seen so many turtles in his nets. Now he regrets” his act, Tabata said. The fisherman declared that he felt in danger.

*With information from AFP