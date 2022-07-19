Dubai unveils metaverse strategy and wants to attract more than 1,000 companies

Dubai’s leaders want the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to become one of the top ten economies in the world’s metaverse.

The “Dubai Metaverse Strategy”, launched on Monday (18), aims to attract more than 1,000 blockchain and metaverse companies to the city, as well as helping to create more than 40 thousand virtual jobs by 2030, according to the announcement released by WAMthe official news agency of the United Arab Emirates.

“This would further boost Dubai’s economy and support the government’s vision to increase the current number of blockchain companies by five times,” the announcement said.

A Citi study released in April shows that the industry around the metaverse will reach a market value of between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030.

The metaverse is expected to boost the UAE’s efforts to “provide innovative solutions, positively impact people’s lives and transform the city of Dubai into one of the smartest hubs in the world, offering new economic opportunities,” said Omar bin Sultan. Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy.

According to the statement, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), which facilitate the metaverse, are currently responsible for 6,700 jobs in the UAE, contributing around US$1.5 million. 500 million for the country’s economy.

The potential, however, is gigantic. A 2020 report by consultancy and audit PwC said that VR and AR technologies could add $4 billion to the UAE’s economy by 2030.

The country is one of the most recent to seek opportunities in the metaverse – but it is not alone. In July, the Chinese city of Shanghai unveiled its own strategy to build a metaverse economy worth 350 billion yuan (about US$52 billion) by the end of 2025.

