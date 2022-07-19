Dune 2 begins recording: See synopsis of the film, which redeems itself and highlights Zendaya’s character

The start of production on Dune: Part 2 has been announced, which has a synopsis that redeems itself and highlights the character Chani, played by actress Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Return Home). Check out:

“This sequel will explore the mythical journey of Paul Artreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a warlike path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he works to prevent a terrible future that only he can see.”

The Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel added Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub to the cast. They are joined by members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem and Stephen McKinley Henderson.



warner bros First image of the beginning of the recordings of Dune: Part 2



Dune: Part 2 will be filmed in select countries, including Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has pushed the sequel’s release date from October 20, 2023 to November 17, 2023, the same release date as Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Song of the Birds and the Serpents.

In Abu Dhabi, where the Arrakis scenes will be filmed, producers are taking advantage of a 30% cashback discount offered by the Abu Dhabi Commission. The nation also hosted the filming of several scenes from the first film released in October of last year.

“Duna has again provided us with an excellent opportunity to associate the emirate with another global film franchise,” said Mohamed Al Murabak, President of the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Dune: Part 2 is written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaiths, produced by the director alongside Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick, with executive producers Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert , Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison.