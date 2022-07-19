Elon Musk and Twitter: billionaire tries to postpone trial, and network takes delay to justice

The fate of Elon Musk and Twitter should be decided soon as both parties want different paces for the process that will define who gets the best of this imbroglio. That’s because, for the owner of SpaceX, the legal battle should wait until the beginning of next year, while the blue bird network does not want the process to go beyond September – naturally, it is the company that is feeling cheated after a giant move for its acquisition.

The $44 billion began to fall apart after Musk questioned the number of bots on the social network, followed by a series of sexual harassment allegations against the businessman. Hence, he decided to cancel the purchase by claiming that he cannot know the right number of fake accounts, while Twitter now wants to move the pieces to force him to acquire the network. For this, it already has a team of lawyers who have defined a trial from a four-day period to two months from now, while Musk wants to postpone it by practically a semester.