Elon Musk wants to lower the prices of Tesla cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this Friday (15), on his Twitter, that the automaker may reduce vehicle prices if inflation slows.

Musk, who has more than 100 million followers on the famous “bird network”, responded to a tweet from an internet user asking if the company had plans to reduce prices, which have increased due to the pandemic and facing problems in the supply chain. automaker supplies.

Netizen Jaehwan Cho, on Twitter, asked: “Any plans to down the price of cars after the pandemic or supply chain matters?”, which, in free translation, corresponds to: “Any plans to reduce the price of cars after the pandemic or the supply chain?”, to which Elon Musk replied: “If inflation calms down, we can lower prices for cars”, which, in the same way, would correspond, in our language, to: “If inflation calms down, we can lower car prices

Tesla has raised car prices as the cost of raw materials like aluminum and lithium has risen, necessitating a multi-thousand-dollar readjustment. This readjustment had to be revised several times in recent months. With the global economic and political crisis, the price of batteries soars, so competing companies struggle to get chips and other supplies due to shortages across the industry.

In the US alone, inflation increased 9.1 percent in June. Inflation in 40 years has reached the highest rate since 1892. The milestone scares and affirms difficult times for entrepreneurs, hitting even large companies like Tesla.

Tesla

Tesla, an American automaker and energy storage company, has an extensive team that develops, produces and sells high-performance electric cars. The company also produces components for engines, transmitters for electric vehicles and battery-based products.