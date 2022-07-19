Emilia Clarke lost part of her brain and says she’s lucky to be able to speak



Photo: Instagram / Emilia Clarke / Modern Popcorn

Actress Emilia Clarke, who three years ago revealed that she had suffered two aneurysms between 2011 and 2013, said on Sunday (18/7), on the BBC’s “Sunday Morning” program, that she lost part of her brain and was lucky to stay alive and get it. speak.

In the interview, the “Game of Thrones” star declared that a part of her brain “no longer exists” and described what she went through as excruciating. “It was the most excruciating pain, massive vomiting, struggle to stay conscious. I kept saying my lines from the show (‘Game of Thrones’) in my head. [pra ajudar]. If you are vomiting and have a headache, this is not good for your brain. I was 22 years old [quando teve o primeiro aneurisma]but it was helpful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ to focus and give me that purpose.”

Now recovered, Clarke admitted that the aneurysms permanently affected her life. “There’s an amount of my brain that is no longer usable, and it’s remarkable that I’m able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normal, without any consequences. I’m in the very, very, very small minority of people who could survive it,” he said.

She says she wants to laugh whenever she remembers that part of her brain is missing. “Because it kind of shows how little we really use our brains,” she explains.

In the year that she revealed her health issues, the star also founded the charity SameYou for people who have suffered brain injuries, just like her, to help with the emotional and mental recovery of survivors of anorexia and stroke.

In 2020, she received the American Brain Foundation’s Public Leadership in Neurology Award for her efforts in raising awareness of neurorehabilitation.