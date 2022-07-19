Emilia Clarke recalls aneurysms and says part of the brain ‘is not usable’

Emilia Clarke from ‘Game of Thrones’. Actress says ‘part of the brain doesn’t work’ after two aneurysms – (Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

At just 35 years old, Emilia Clarke has already suffered two aneurysms. The first was at the age of 22, in 2011, and the last, in 2013, periods when she was filming Game Of Thrones. However, despite declaring lucky to stay alive without major sequelae, she told the Sunday Morning BBC last Sunday (17), that part of her brain “no longer exists”.

The actress recalled the situation, declaring it was “just the most excruciating pain, massive vomiting, trying to regain consciousness”. “I kept saying my lines from the show in my head,” she recalled.

Emilia warned that young age does not prevent the condition. “If you’re throwing up and you have a headache, that’s not good for your brain. I was 22 at the first aneurysm, but it was helpful to have Game of Thrones sweep me up and give me that purpose,” she declared.

According to her, part of her brain is “no longer usable”. Therefore, the actress recognizes that she is part of a minority that goes through the condition and maintains the ability to speak and live normally, without any serious sequel.

“I really lack a little brain, which always makes me laugh! Because in case of strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. And so the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bits are missing are gone. It kind of shows how little of our brains we actually use.”