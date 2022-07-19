Emilia Clarke recalls aneurysms and says part of the brain ‘is not usable’

At just 35 years old, Emilia Clarke has already suffered two aneurysms. The first was at the age of 22, in 2011, and the last, in 2013, periods when she was filming Game Of Thrones. However, despite declaring lucky to be alive without major sequelae, she told the Sunday Morning BBC, last Sunday, 17, that part of her brain “no longer exists”.



| Photo: Playback/Instagram













The actress recalled the situation, declaring it was “just the most excruciating pain, massive vomiting, trying to regain consciousness”. “I kept saying my lines from the show in my head,” she recalled.

Emilia warned that young age does not prevent the condition. “If you’re throwing up and you have a headache, that’s not good for your brain. I was 22 [no primeiro aneurisma]but it was useful to have Game of Thrones sweep me up and give me that purpose.”

According to her, part of her brain is “no longer usable”. Therefore, the actress recognizes that she is part of a minority that goes through the condition and maintains the ability to speak and live normally, without any serious sequel.

“I really miss a little [do cérebro], which always makes me laugh! Because in the case of strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. And so the blood finds a different route to move around, but then any piece that’s missing disappears. It kind of shows how little of our brains we actually use.”







