Emmys 2022 | Claro TV+ has 16 films and series nominated for the award

THE clearleader in pay TV in the country and the largest content hub in Latin America, has 16 Emmy 2022 nominated films and series available on Of course tv+. Among the highlights are Succession, the most nominated series with 25 categories, Euphoria, with 16 total nominations and also nominated in the main category – in addition to the success of Netflix Stranger Things, also nominated for best drama series. Finally, RuPauls Drag Race in its 14th season consolidates itself as the most nominated reality of the award, with 8 nominations.

In the lead, HBO (HBO + HBO Max) has an absolute record with a total of 140 nominations, with Hacks, the second most nominated comedy and HBO Max original, with 17 nominations; Barry follows closely behind, also in the comedy category, with an incredible 14 nominations; The White Lotus, a miniseries that ranked third as one of the most nominated productions, is the most present miniseries in the categories, accounting for 10 nominations — in addition, of course, to the success Euphoria, starring Zendaya, nominated again for the Emmy for Best Actress in Drama. In addition, other important content nominated are available within Claro tv+ on the Paramont+ app, such as RuPauls Drag Race and Yellowjackets, which grabbed 7 nominations in total, including one in the main category of Best Drama Series.

Netflix also stood out at this year’s awards with three series nominated for Best Drama Series, with Round 6, a Korean production with 14 nominations, Ozark, 13 nominations, Better Call Saul, with its 7 nominations and Stranger Things. On StarzPlay, Claro tv+ users find the second season of The Great, a comedy that nominated its protagonists, Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, in the main acting categories, in addition to the production Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, which also received some Emmy nominations 2022. Finally, Amazon Prime also took its place in the awards with the comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who is in her fourth Emmy season with 20 previous wins and nominations in major categories such as Outstanding Series, Actress, and Supporting Comedy Actors/Actresses.

At Claro tv+, customers can purchase several streams using their own remote control, through channel 250, and also add subscriptions to pay-per-view channels, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay, Paramount+, HBOMax, Premiere, Combate and many others. Claro’s customers have the possibility to boost content in a single application, in addition to concentrating everything in a single invoice, along with other Claro services, ensuring comfort and safety.

Available nationwide, consumers can access the application on connected TVs, tablets and smartphones, improving the experience of watching the content that is competing for the highest award given to programs and professionals in world television.