End of the physical chip? iPhone 14 may only be compatible with eSIM

Several leaks have already indicated some specifications that should be present in the iPhone 14 and now a report by The Wall Street Journal states that the line will have one more change: the end of support for the physical SIM (carrier chip). This means that users of new devices must be required to use an eSIM.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is likely to drop support for the physical chip because eSIM has become very popular in regions such as Europe, Asia and the US, where operators are already preparing for a future when eSIM will become a standard. for all smartphones. Jeff Howard, vice president of mobile devices and accessories at AT&T, commented on the possibility: It’s a natural evolution. This will make the experience better in the future. The idea matches the report of Emma Mohr-McClune, an analyst at GlobalData, who stated in early 2022 that an eSIM-only iPhone is not just a possibility, but a matter of time. We don’t believe Apple will take the “big bang” approach – getting rid of existing systems and moving all users to eSIMs – but rather releasing an eSIM-only variant of its new model – keeping the dual SIM and eSIM slot model. for the general market and its main carrier channel.

Among the advantages of eSIM are greater ease of activation, reduced cost when acquiring a new line and practicality when integrating it with wearables such as the Apple Watch. The first device to support this technology was the iPhone XS and it is now possible to use two eSIMs in recent devices such as the iPhone 13. Another new feature of eSIM is the enhanced security that can be improved which was highlighted by Anthony Goonetilleke of Amdocs, a company dedicated to managing eSIM software. You can suddenly send a security update to millions of people around the world if an issue is found. You cannot do this with physical SIMs. In this way, we can understand that eSIM can be a great option for those who need more security and practicality in their devices, since it is enough to access an operator’s online store, purchase the new line and scan a QR code to add it to the your device, with a line that can be managed even more simply via the app. Do you use an eSIM or physical chip on your cell phone? Tell in the comments.

