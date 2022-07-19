European giant forwards agreement and is close to announcing the signing of striker Gabriel Veron, from Palmeiras

Palmeiras v Flamengo - CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2021: Final
Gabriel Veron may have played, yesterday, his last match with the Palmeiras shirt. The 19-year-old striker is getting closer and closer to European football.

Gabriel Veron, who has 6 assists and 2 goals scored in the 35 games he played in 2022, regained space in Abel Ferreira’s team and, on top of that, catching the attention of several giants of the Old Continent.

Veron approaches Porto

Now, Jorge Nicola highlights that the player is very close to becoming a reinforcement for Porto, which must pay around 10 million euros for 90% of his rights. In reais, it is around 55.1 million at the current exchange rate.

In general, Gabriel Verón has played 95 games with the Verdão shirt, with 14 goals scored and another 14 assists provided, in addition to six titles won, with highlights to the two Libertadores, in 2020 and 2021.

If negotiations with the Portuguese club actually materialize, there, Veron will have the chance to form an attacking trio with fellow Brazilians Pepê and Evanilson.

