Fake accounts participated in launch campaign

Rolling Stone published today (19) a report indicating that the campaign for the launch of Justice League by Zack Snyder was disproportionately fueled by missing accounts and bots on twitter.

The magazine had access to social media reports commissioned by WarnerMedia. The texts show that 13% of accounts engaged in the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement were either inauthentic or operated by robots, well above the 3-5% typically seen in hashtags that make their way into Trending Topics on Twitter.



Rolling Stone hired three firms that handle social media to corroborate the information. The three (Q5ID, Graphika and Alethea Group) came to the conclusion that there was inauthentic activity within the movement for the film’s release between 2018 and 2021.

Snyder denied that he hired bots or advertising agencies to mobilize social networks in their favor. “If anyone was ‘playing the puppets’, it was Warner, who tried to use my fanbase to grow the subscriber base for their new streaming service. [a HBO Max, onde o Liga da Justiça de Zack Snyder foi lançado]“, he told Rolling Stone.

The magazine article recounts many details already known behind the scenes of Justice Leagueincluding conflicts between Snyder and Warner executives over the film’s length and tone, which led to the hiring of Joss Whedon for remakes. Months later, Snyder left the production permanently because of the death of his daughter.

Rolling Stone still claims that Snyder and Ray Fisherwho played Cyborg in Justice Leaguecoordinated a campaign to accuse Warner executives, such as Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, racism and neglect. The director would be enraged at the two for losing creative control of turns onand demanding that Warner remove their names from the credits of the Snyder Cut.

Snyder confirmed that he asked Warner to remove the producers’ names, but denied any coordination with Fisher, who also accused Whedon of abusive behavior on set – in this case, allegations corroborated by Gal Gadot and Charisma Carpenterbetween others.

“Neither I nor my wife [Deborah Snyder, produtora dos filmes de Zack] We say nothing negative about Johns and Berg in interviews or on social media. Removing their names was important because this was not the movie they believed in, developed or helped make.“, he declared.

The director added that, “As an artist, it was rewarding to finally see his vision brought to fruition” at the Snyder Cutespecially after “Go through such a difficult time in your life“. “I feel grateful to the fans and Warner for allowing this to happen. Continuing to brood over negativity and rumors serves no one.“, he added.

