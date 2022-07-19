Federal Revenue opens auction and has several cell phones together for R$ 700

Check out how it works and how to participate in the next round of the auction of items that were seized by the Federal Revenue.

Consultations are open for the next auction round of items that were seized by the Federal Revenue. In addition to cell phones, electronic parts and other items, there are also cars available, such as a Porsche 911 Carrera, with a minimum bid of R$120,000.

The lots, about 206, range from sets of clothing for R$500, cars and electronic parts for smartphones. Individual cell phone sets for approximately R$700, clothing, sets of electric scooters and others are also part of the next round.

How does the IRS Auction work?

The consultation of the available items and the beginning of the receipt of the proposals will go until the 26th of July. The opening of the public session is scheduled for July 27 at 9 am.

Individuals and legal entities with CPF or CNPJ registered in the digital certificate issued via the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC) can participate in the auction. The face-to-face visit must be scheduled in advance.

To check the guidelines on visits and rules of the event, the citizen must access the website of the Federal Revenue Service. It is worth remembering that there are items that cannot be purchased by individuals, so it is important to read the auction notice.

Consumers should beware of car auction scam

Although the IRS auction is safe, there are many auctions advertised on the Internet that are not. Consumers end up becoming victims of criminals who take advantage of the person’s interest in a product, property or vehicle.

It is common for companies to carry out auctions of vehicles, objects and properties. However, criminals take advantage of people, who seek a good deal through this acquisition modality. Many victims are unaware of the possible dangers and end up in the “claws” of criminals.

However, some tips can help a consumer to make sure that a certain event is really reliable and to stay away from scams, such as, for example, the car auction. To see what needs to be done, just click here.

