FIFA punishes Vasco with transfer ban for debt with Sá Pinto | vasco

Vasco was punished by FIFA with a transfer ban and is prevented from registering players due to a salary debt with coach Sá Pinto, who coached the team in 2020. The club needs to pay the debt, and the Legal Department works to reverse the punishment.

The information was first published by the channel “Attention Vascaínos!” and confirmed by ge. Ricardo Sá Pinto sued Vasco at FIFA for salary debts for the months in which the coach worked at the club, at the end of 2020. According to the club, the debt is R$ 1.4 million.

1 of 3 Portuguese coach Ricardo Sá Pinto in action for Vasco — Photo: REUTERS/Diego Vara Portuguese coach Ricardo Sá Pinto in action for Vasco — Photo: REUTERS/Diego Vara

Earlier, Vasco had informed that the case was “in the process of being resolved” and that the possibility of a transfer ban was ruled out. However, the report later found out that FIFA applied the punishment to the club, which ended up confirming the situation.

– Vasco confirms that he was informed about the transfer ban and that he is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible – informed Vasco on Monday night.

Sá Pinto received no salary in the three months he worked at Vasco, from October to December 2020. He commanded the club in 15 games at the time. O ge found that, since then, the Portuguese coach and his staff have tried to solve the problem in a friendly way and that, without success, they have recently called FIFA.

Vasco presented, earlier, striker Alex Teixeira, his first reinforcement in the transfer window that opened on Monday. The player is not yet regularized with the CBF and, in order to register him, the club will have to resolve the situation in FIFA.

