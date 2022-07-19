Filming begins for “Dune 2”; Cast and synopsis confirmed

Filming for “Dune: Part 2” has officially begun, and the official synopsis and full cast have also been released.

“Dune: Part 2” is the continuation of the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in his journey on the desert planet of Arrakis, which began to be told in “Dune: Part 1”, a 2021 film. It is an adaptation from the book “Dune”, a landmark in science fiction written by Frank Herbert.

The news of the start of filming of “Dune: Part 2” was confirmed by the official Twitter of the film. Filming locations include Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

Check out the official synopsis for “Dune: Part 2”: “This sequel will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a warlike path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he works to prevent a terrible future that only he can predict.”

The Denis Villeneuve film will feature the return of Chalamet and Zendaya in their lead roles, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

In addition to the cast that has already appeared in “Part 1”, we will have the introduction of several characters. Austin Butler, who is making a splash in theaters with “Elvis,” will play Feyd Rautha, Christopher Walken will play the Emperor and Florence Pugh will play Princess Irulan Corrino. Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub are also part of the cast.

“Dune: Part 2” is scheduled for release in November 2023. Previously, the film would premiere in October, but Warner Bros. confirmed the postponement at the end of June.

