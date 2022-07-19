Finally! Amazon Prime Video app gets redesign on Google TV and mobile version

Despite being one of the great attractions of Amazon’s subscription, Prime Video does not seem to be the company’s focus when it comes to user experience, since the streaming platform displays an impractical interface and in this regard it remains behind competitors such as Netflix and HBO Max, for example.

Although the developer does not usually release major improvements, this week the app for the Google TV and Android TV operating systems was redesigned adopting elements that resemble rivals. With the change, the user can more easily navigate between movies, series and documentaries.