Finally! Amazon Prime Video app gets redesign on Google TV and mobile version

Despite being one of the great attractions of Amazon’s subscription, Prime Video does not seem to be the company’s focus when it comes to user experience, since the streaming platform displays an impractical interface and in this regard it remains behind competitors such as Netflix and HBO Max, for example.
Although the developer does not usually release major improvements, this week the app for the Google TV and Android TV operating systems was redesigned adopting elements that resemble rivals. With the change, the user can more easily navigate between movies, series and documentaries.
As of this update, the main menu has been completely changed by horizontally listing titles according to service popularity and genre, as well as on Netflix. In addition to the contents natively available in the catalog, the new layout also includes other subscription services that can be contracted separately.
In a statement, Amazon claims to be “introducing a redesigned and simplified main navigation menu that is easily accessible”, highlighting the company’s sensitivity to users’ needs. Although the big news is the change of the application on TV, the version for Android and iOS (download at the end of the article) has also been improved.
