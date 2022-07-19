Fires in Europe: what are the ‘sixth generation’ fires that devastate the south of the continent

firefighter in Portugal

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Fire in northern Portugal last 15th of July

These are fires capable of modifying the weather and can cause firestorms.

Climate change, with extreme phenomena such as droughts and torrential rains, added to the abandonment of forest management and changes in land use, can produce fires of great magnitude against which firefighters can hardly do anything.

These are known as “sixth generation” fires and are often devastating. They have been observed in Australia, the United States and now in southern Europe, where an intense heat wave fuels veritable fire monsters.

Phenomena of the type, such as the one that killed more than 60 people in Portugal in 2017, are becoming more frequent.

