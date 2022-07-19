First US patient receives brain implant for connection to machines

+



Synchon created less invasive implant method for brain-computer interface devices (Photo: Playback/Synchron)

A patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) who lost the ability to walk and speak became the first in the United States to receive the brain device from Synchron, a brain-computer interface startup competing with Elon Musk’s Neuralink. With the implant, the expectation is that man will be able to browse the internet and communicate by e-mail and text based on his thoughts.

The instrument will “translate” the man’s thoughts into commands sent to a computer, as Bloomberg highlights. The American company has already implanted the device in four patients in Australia, and all of them were able to perform tasks such as sending WhatsApp messages and shopping online. None of them suffered side effects.

Founded in 2016, Synchron has gained attention in the field of brain-computer interface (BCI) because its equipment, known as a stentrode, can be inserted without cutting into the skull. The procedure is similar to implanting a coronary stent and takes just a few minutes.

To insert the device, a physician makes an incision in the patient’s neck and feeds the stentrode via a catheter through the jugular vein into a blood vessel nestled in the motor cortex. As the catheter is removed, the 1.5-inch-long implant – which has 16 electrodes – opens up and begins to fuse with the outer edges of the blood vessel.

In a second step, the stentrode is connected via a wire to a computing device implanted in the patient’s chest. To do this, the surgeon needs to create, under the person’s skin, a “tunnel” for the wire and a “pocket” for the equipment. The implant then reads the signals when neurons fire in the brain.

On the other side, the computing device amplifies these signals and sends them to a computer or smartphone via Bluetooth – the signal strength improves over time as the device merges deeper into the blood vessel and closer to neurons.

Company intends to improve performance in the future

Image of how Synchron’s stentrode connects to the brain (Photo: Reproduction/Synchron)

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took years to approve Synchron’s work in the US. The company plans to implant the device in five more people in the country as part of a $10 million study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and led by Douglas Weber, a professor of mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, and David Putrino. , director of innovation in rehabilitation at Mount Sinai.

The technology remains in its early stages of development, and, according to the startup, the test should focus more on how the human body reacts to the implant and how clear the brain signals are on the functions a person can perform from it.

While many of the early devices were intended for ALS patients, it is believed they should also benefit people who have suffered strokes and spinal cord injuries or have multiple sclerosis. For clinicians and researchers, Synchron’s innovation could lead to major advances in the way people with severe disabilities live their everyday lives.

In the future, to improve performance, Synchron intends to reduce the size of implants while increasing their computing power. If the plans work out, the company could place multiple stents on each patient in different parts of the brain, allowing them to perform more functions.

