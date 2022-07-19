Flamengo announces that Diego Ribas will give a press conference to talk about the future of his career | Flamengo



Midfielder Diego scored the second goal of the red-black victory against Coritiba and had a good performanceEDU ANDRADE/Fatopress/estadão Content

Published 07/18/2022 19:33

Rio – Flamengo informed that midfielder Diego Ribas will give a press conference, next Tuesday (19), at CT Ninho do Urubu, to announce the plans for the sequence of his career.

“This Tuesday (19), the athlete Diego Ribas will give a press conference, at 11:30 am, in the press room of the CT Ninho do Urubu. club.

At 37 years old, Diego Ribas divides opinions among the Flamengo fans. Many fans understand that the player is one of the club’s idols, for being the first player to accept to come to the club to raise the level of signings. On the other hand, many Flamengo fans understand that Diego should have left the club after the magical year of 2019. The midfielder was the author of one of Rubro-Negro’s goals in the victory over Coritiba, last Saturday (16).