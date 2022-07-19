Flamengo demands explanations from CBF about ‘controversy’ in the Copa do Brasil draw; understand

A “controversial” case took place at the end of Brazil Cup draw this tuesday. At least, for the Flamengo. At the time of defining the field orders, the carioca club had the position reversed with Athletico-PR and ended up being drawn to define the confrontation of the quarterfinals away from home, in Curitiba.

https://publishers.onefootball.com/browse?edition=brazil&filter=J0aXRsZSI6IiYjMjE4O2x0aW1hcyIsImlkIjoiT0FMeFU4eG8iLCJ0YWdzIjoiIn0%3D&video=NQaJLR5N

+ Cebolinha and Vidal on the field: see images of Flamengo’s training this Tuesday

The change was made to prevent Flamengo and Fluminense from being in the same position in the draw. Even so, the lack of clarity caused estrangement and anger in the leaders of Flamengo present at the CBF headquarters. Cacau Cotta, the club’s director of external relations, stayed at the place after the draw ended in search of explanations from Júlio Avellar, director of competitions for the CBF.

The red-black board also understands that, as there are two dates available for the return games of the quarterfinals, there would be no reason to reverse the command. Flamengo could use Maracanã on Wednesday and Fluminense on Thursday, for example.

The competition regulations, however, guarantee a mechanism to prevent clubs from using the same stadium in the same week as the Copa do Brasil. As Fluminense was drawn first in the draw, it was up to Flamengo to reverse their position before the home draw.

+ Fla faces Athletico on Wednesdays: see dates, awards and draw



In this draw for home field, an odd ball (9) decided that Flamengo will open the match against Athletico at home and decide away. Fluminense, in turn, plays the first leg against Fortaleza at Castelão and decides at home, at Maracanã.

SEE THE CONFUSION TIMELINE:



1. First, the four matches of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil were drawn. The balls came out in the following order: Atlético-GO, Corinthians, Fortaleza, Fluminense, São Paulo, América-MG, Athletico and, finally, Flamengo.

2. After a short break, the mands were drawn with a simple rule: if you get an odd ball, the position remains as it is in the draw. If it is an even ball, the order is reversed. This procedure is old and occurs for teams from the same city that played at home in different weeks.

3. However, in the case of today’s draw, the CBF reversed the positions of Flamengo and Athletico before the home draw. Flamengo, drawn last, appeared first in the match. This occurred to leave the red-black club in a different position from Fluminense. Thus, the clashes were: Fortaleza x Fluminense and Flamengo x Athletico.

4. As an odd ball (9) came out, the order above was maintained. Fortaleza and Flamengo open the clashes at home, while Fluminense and Athletico decide the game back under their control.