Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: without conclusive image, VAR maintains field decision in classification goal; listen | football

The CBF released this Monday the VAR audios of the match between Flamengo and Atlético-MG, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro won 2-0 and advanced. Both goals were reviewed by the video referee, who upheld the field decisions.
Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: VAR analyzes goal scored by Arrascaeta – Photo: CBF
VAR analyzes possible foul in Allan
Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: VAR analyzes possible lack of Pedro in goal at Maracanã
In the first goal, there is a possible lack of Pedro, from Flamengo, in Allan, from Atlético. Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro, referee responsible for VAR, sees no fault in the alvinegro midfielder and maintains referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio’s field decision.
VAR: “Dispute for space, reference hand, no push, no blow”
VAR: “No need. Reference hand”
Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro, video referee: “Wilton, Pablo speaking. Reference hand, not foul. Field decision follows, legal goal”
“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”
VAR analyzes whether the ball has crossed the goal line
Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: Did you enter or not? VAR analyzes goal scored by Arrascaeta
In the second goal, Arrascaeta headed for the goal. The ball hits the post and then goalkeeper Everson. Wilton Pereira Sampaio scores a goal. In the review, Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro does not have a conclusive image and, therefore, maintains the field decision.
Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (VAR): Wilton, that’s Pablo talking. I don’t have a clear picture, follow the field decision, ok?
Wilton Pereira Sampaio: “Goal, huh?”
Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (VAR): “Goal!”