Florida Prosecutor Demands Death Penalty for 2018 Parkland Shooter | World

A US prosecutor appealed on Monday (18) for jurors to sentence the shooter to death.

The accused, now 23, pleaded guilty in October to the premeditated murder of 14 students and 3 employees at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, approximately 30 miles from Fort Lauderdale.

Attorney Michael Satz told the Broward County jury on the first day of the criminal trial that Cruz committed the “systematic, planned, goal-oriented murder — a mass murder — of 14 students, an athletic director , a teacher, and a technician”.

The accused, who was a 19-year-old expelled former student at the time of the massacre, will be sentenced to life without parole if any of the 12 jurors oppose the death penalty. The decision can take several months.

About 35 relatives of the victims were present in the courtroom. Some shook their heads or cried as Satz described the massacre, naming each of the 17 people who were killed, and the 17 wounded in the attack, by name.

Dressed in a black and gray blouse and a black mask, the accused, slumped in his chair, looking at the floor, listened to Satz’s speech. He appears to have taken several notes, passing them along to his lawyer.

In his guilty plea, the shooter said “I’m very sorry” and asked for a chance to help others. Satz said the aggravating factors in the case, including premeditation, outweighed the leniency arguments, including the defendant’s history of psychiatric health problems.