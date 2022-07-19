Fluminense runs against time to have reinforcements available in Wednesday’s game

After the draw away from home against São Paulo, Fluminense will return to play for the Brazilian Championship on Wednesday, again away from Rio de Janeiro. Faces Goiás, in Serrinha, for the 18th round. But this Tuesday will also be an important day. After all, the board is running out of time to give the reinforcements Michel Araujo and Marrony the conditions to be available to coach Fernando Diniz.

To be able to play on Wednesday, the names of the forwards will need to appear in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) by early Tuesday night.

The Uruguayan midfielder returned to Fluminense on June 30 after being on loan at Al Wasl, in the United Arab Emirates. He took exams and is now in physical preparation. Araujo will inherit the number 11 shirt, vacant since Luiz Henrique’s departure to Betis, in Spain.

In turn, forward Marrony made the first activity with the group on July 7th. Initially, he physically worked separately for after joining the cast.

Another Fluminense reinforcement, Alan should take a little longer to be regularized. As he became a naturalized Chinese, there is all the necessary documentation to arrive from the Asian country. The bureaucratic process usually takes time. The club must receive all paperwork related to your change of citizenship in order to register you. He will occupy one of the five foreign spots in the squad alongside Jhon Arias, from Colombia, Germán Cano, from Argentina, Mario Pineida, from Ecuador, and Michel Araujo, from Uruguay. In addition, the player is recovering from an ankle injury, which delayed his physical reconditioning work.

Alan’s case is similar to that of other naturalized Chinese athletes. Ricardo Goulart, for example, who terminated his contract with Santos this week, was announced by the São Paulo club on January 11. But it was only registered with the IDB on February 1st.

Aloisio Boi Bandido, announced by América-MG on March 31, was only regularized on April 19. In other words, it is normal for the regularization of naturalized athletes to take time.