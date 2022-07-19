Forest fires in Spain kill two people – International

The forest fires that devastate Spain caused the death of a shepherd in the northwest of the country, announced this Monday (18) the local authorities, after the death, on Sunday (17), of a firefighter in the same region.

The body of “a 69-year-old man” was found “in an area burned by the level 2 forest fire declared in the municipality of Losacio”, in the province of Zamora, the regional government of Castilla y Len (North Center) said in a statement.

The locality where the man, a shepherd according to emergency services, was found dead had been preemptively evacuated like many other areas due to the forest fire declared on Sunday afternoon.

In all, hundreds of residents had to leave their homes.

Also, because of the fire, a rail line had to be cut.

For his part, the firefighter died on Sunday night “in the line of duty (…) while he was doing the work of extinguishing the fire in Losacio”, said authorities in Castilla y Len.

Spain has been suffering for more than a week with a wave of suffocating heat that has caused numerous fires, which have already burned tens of thousands of hectares in various areas of the country.

“Climate change kills. It kills people, as we have seen, it also kills our ecosystem, our biodiversity,” said government president Pedro Snchez during a visit to Extremadura, the southwestern region of the country that has been particularly affected by the fires.

“So far this year, more than 70,000 hectares have already been destroyed as a result of fires in our country (…) almost double the average of the last decade”, pointed out Snchez.

The Sierra de la Culebra, where the Losacio fire broke out, had already suffered a major fire in June during a previous heat wave that affected around 30,000 hectares.

Due to the number of hectares, it was the most important forest fire in Spain since 2004, according to the environmental NGO WWF.

As of Monday, almost all of Spain was still on alert for “extreme risk” of fire, the highest level.

The country, which since July 10 has recorded maximum temperatures well above 40°C, is expected to come to a halt on Tuesday, but the oppressive heat could return from Wednesday, warned the Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

This Monday will be the last day of this heat wave, according to Aemet, with temperatures of up to 42 C in northern regions such as the Basque Country and Navarra.

In addition to the two deaths linked to the fires, the extreme temperatures left two other fatalities due to heat stroke: a 50-year-old man on Sunday and a 60-year-old cleaning worker on Saturday, both in the Madrid region.