Furious Speed ​​will record scenes in Cacilhas

And you already know what that means: cutting access.

After Viseu and Vila Real, the filming of the new film in the saga Furious speed in Portugal they go to Cacilhas. The information is being advanced by the NiTwhich states that the Almada City Council authorized the production of the film to use the Cacilhas area for filming the feature film, taking place from the 27th to the 30th of July.

More specifically, footage will be filmed between the Boca do Vento Elevator and the entrance to Quinta da Arealva, however, access to the entire parish will be cut off during these days.

Is it something that will cause inconvenience to citizens? Undoubtedly, but it’s not every day that we have a mega Hollywood production choosing several filming spots in our country. In any case,

Fast X is expected to hit theaters in May of next year. This will not be the end of the saga, with an 11th film already in the pipeline and, as would be expected, it has new additions to the cast that leave the most incredulous, minimally curious, with Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior and Jason Momoa.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel are also back. The director will not be Justin Lin this time but yes Louis Letterrier.