“Furious Velocity” will pass through Almada — filming will cut access to Cacilhas – NiT

The tenth film in the “Furious Speed” saga is marked by several scenes shot in Portugal. A part of the scenes were recorded in the districts of Viseu and Vila Real. This time, the Municipality of Almada also authorized the occupation of the Cacilhas area for the production of the feature film. This means that the entire area will be closed to people and vehicles between the 27th and 30th of July.

The recordings include several car passages on the route between the Boca do Vento Elevator and the entrance to Quinta da Arealva, however, the cut in access will happen throughout the parish of the south bank of the Tagus.

“Fast X” is expected to hit theaters in May 2023. Portuguese Daniela Melchior is part of the cast, as well as names like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Shooting for this new film began on June 29 and will only end at the end of July. Check the list below for the dates on which the sections in the Cacilhas area will be cut:

— July 27: preparation and dress rehearsals

— July 28: preparation and dress rehearsals

— July 29: Filming

— July 30: Filming