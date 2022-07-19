Gabriel Jesus reaffirms his desire to be in another World Cup: “It has to be this one” | international football

Gabriel Jesus arrived at Arsenal thinking about new career challenges. From the first minutes on the field by the gunners, the Brazilian has pleased fans, teammates and coach Mikel Arteta. The good start at the new club makes the 25-year-old striker dream of another goal: to be in the World Cup.

Arsenal are on a pre-season tour of the United States and, during a post-practice interview, Gabriel Jesus reaffirmed that he chose the London team, first, thinking about the best for his career. But the desire to play another World Cup for the Brazilian team was also one of the reasons for the change.

– The movement that happened in my career, first, was thinking about me, as a player, as a person and then thinking about the national team as well. It’s a pride, an immense desire to always be in the national team. Playing another Cup… it has to be this one – said the ex-Manchester City.

“I’m happy to be in a new club, new goals, new challenges. Arriving the way I arrived, with everyone helping. I’m very happy,” said Jesus.

During the interview, the striker recalled the conversation he had with Edu Gaspar, Arsenal’s football coordinator, and the certainty about his move to London.

– When Edu came to talk to me, he asked me how I was, how I was feeling, as a person, and what I wanted in my future as a player. I think the conversation with Edu was very good. I was happy with the club project. I said ‘yes’ straight away. I think my way is in London.

Richarlison was another Brazilian who moved to a London club. But for Tottenham. The compatriots will be rivals on the pitch in one of the most traditional classics in England. Asked which of the two would have more goals at the end of the season, Jesus joked:

– Hopefully the two of us, at the end of the season, will fight for the Golden Boot. I like him. He’s a great player, I wish him all the best, but not against Arsenal.

The number 9 is the most important signing for Arsenal in the 2022/23 season. Since the first training sessions, the youngster revealed by Palmeiras has been drawing attention and hitting the net. Gabriel also scored in both friendlies against Everton and Germany’s Nuremberg, drawing praise from Arteta.