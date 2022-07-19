Galaxy Enhance-X the newest app from Samsung that uses AI to edit photos

Samsung is expanding its range of proprietary apps with the launch of the new Galaxy Enhance-X. The news was revealed this Monday and is also aimed at the world of photography. That is, one more option in addition to the Expert RAW Camera app.

According to the South Korean manufacturer itself, the new Galaxy Enhance-X can now be downloaded from the Galaxy Store and it works using Artificial Intelligence to enhance images, correct imperfections, and more.

Everything works simply and automatically. Thus, the user does not need to understand much about photography to have a good result.