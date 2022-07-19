Galaxy Enhance-X the newest app from Samsung that uses AI to edit photos

Samsung is expanding its range of proprietary apps with the launch of the new Galaxy Enhance-X. The news was revealed this Monday and is also aimed at the world of photography. That is, one more option in addition to the Expert RAW Camera app.
According to the South Korean manufacturer itself, the new Galaxy Enhance-X can now be downloaded from the Galaxy Store and it works using Artificial Intelligence to enhance images, correct imperfections, and more.
Everything works simply and automatically. Thus, the user does not need to understand much about photography to have a good result.
Currently, the new Galaxy Enhance-X is able to offer the following functions:
- Removes blur points
- Removes reflections
- Increase resolution
- Increases sharpness in details
- Enhances lighting in dark images
- Improves the HDR effect
- Remove the Moiré pattern
Of course, Samsung’s option basically competes with other third-party apps like Adobe’s Lightroom. Even so, Galaxy Enhance-X tries to be a simpler app that does everything without much user interference.
For now, Samsung’s new app not available in all regions where the company operates, and it is also not compatible with all smartphones of the brand.
What did you think of the proposal for the new South Korean app? Will you download it when it is available in Brazil? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.