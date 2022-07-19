Giant waves crash into Hawaii resort wedding party; watch video | World

A wedding party was invaded by a tidal wave that hit a resort in Hawaii on Saturday (16). Elsewhere on the island, the waters came to pass over a two-story building. (see video above).

Footage from the wedding, captured by wedding guest Kenneth Bergstrom, shows people watching warily as a large wave made its way to shore. As the wave approaches the wall separating the wedding party from the ocean, the participants try to escape, but many are drenched by water. Nobody was hurt.

In a post on Instagram after the wedding, the bride, Riley Carson Murphy, said that despite the wave “sweeping half of our reception”, she and her husband Dillon Murphy enjoyed a “memorable night” surrounded by the people they love.

“What would have been considered a disaster yesterday, turned into a beautiful union of family and friends helping to reorganize our reception in the most perfect way,” wrote Carson Murphy. “Life isn’t always predictable and I can’t wait to ride every up and down with my new husband.”

On the same day, video recorded by Isabella Sloan shows a colossal wave crashing through the roofs of two-story condominiums at the Keauhou-Kona Surf and Racquet Club.

According to the National Weather Service, a current from the south created “historic surf” conditions.

The waves damaged several buildings and forced the closure of roads, local media reported, citing officials.

The US National Weather Service warned that dangerous sea conditions were expected to continue on Monday.