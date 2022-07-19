Goal and best moments of Palmeiras x Cuiabá for the Brazilian Championship (1-0) | 07/18/2022

We thank those who followed another broadcast of VAVEL Brasil. Have a great night everyone, and until next time.

Palmeiras will go to Belo Horizonte to face América-MG, Thursday, at 20:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Independência. On the same day, Cuiabá receives Atlético-MG at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Pantanal. Both games are valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

Palmeiras rises to 33 points, leader for another round and two away from Atlético-MG, in second place. Cuiabá has 19 points, in 15th place, on the edge of the relegation zone.

Palm trees 1×0 Cuiabá.

Cuiabá tries to pressure in this final game.

Let’s go up to 50.

Wesley risks from the outside, Walter defends with ease.

Card for João Lucas, for lack of Wesley.

Cuiabá’s defense falters, Wesley steals the ball and plays for Atuesta. Shirt 20 finishes, but the ball passes with danger and goes out.

Wendel crosses in the area, Marllon heads it, but the ball goes wide.

Card to Atuesta, for killing Cuiabá’s counterattack.

Scarpa takes a free-kick in the area, Murilo tries with a heel, but Walter saves.

Card for Murilo.

Veiga receives in the area and finishes. The ball goes weak and Walter defends.

Piquerez risks from outside the area, but sends away from the goal.

Gava takes a free-kick inside the area, Palmeiras’ defense pulls away for a corner.

Nothing to score, it’s Palmeiras’ goal, 1-0.

Video referee checks the goal shot.

Mayke tries to throw the ball on the left wing, but it deflects the opponent and ends up falling at the feet of Gabriel Veron, the attacker took off, was face to face with Walter and scored: 1 to 0 Verdão.

Palmeiras arrives on the left, the ball falls in the area to Veiga, on the beat, the midfielder was blocked.

Ball rolling to final stage.

Palm trees 0x0 Cuiabá.

Valdivia kicks weakly, Weverton saves.

Let’s go to 48.

Scarpa receives on the right, kicks, the ball goes out.

Card for Gustavo Gómez, for foul on Alan Empereur.

Danilo launches Dudu in the area, he kicks. The ball hits the defense and Verdão wins another corner.

Palmeiras tries for the top three times, but none of them finish. On the third attempt, he got a corner.

The ball reaches João Lucas, he kicks it, the ball explodes in defense and Cuiabá wins a corner.

The ball comes hot, Walter can’t hold it. Danilo takes the rebound but finishes it wide.

Piquerez crosses again, the ball goes straight to Walter’s hands.

Piquerez crosses, Cuiabá’s defense pushes away.

The game is lukewarm so far, Palmeiras tries to build, but Cuiabá defends itself well.

Cuiabá tries an area move, the Palmeiras defense pushes away.

Veron tries to pull a counterattack, but is disarmed.

Palmeiras tries several shots from above, but fails to finish.

Dudu crosses, Cuiabá’s defense leaves.

In the area ball, the ball arrives at Alesson, who finishes, but isolates the ball.

Piquerez crosses, Mayke appears on the second stick and heads, the ball explodes on the post, comes back to him, he kicks again, but Walter saves.

Mayke crosses in until, Cuiabá’s defense sends it to a corner.

Palmeiras tries to attack from the right and wins a corner.

Ball rolling at Allianz Parque.

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

Field teams.

Both teams are in the warm-up.

Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Kelvin Osorio; Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho.

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Gabriel Veron.

This Monday (18), Palmeiras and Cuiabá face each other at Allianz Parque, at 8 pm, for the 17th round of the 2022 Brasileirão. in the championship. Both teams have casualties in the starting lineup, but they will go with their best.