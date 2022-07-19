Godzilla vs Kong | Zack Snyder Didn’t Want To Help With ‘Review Bomb’

‎In March of last year, shortly before its release on HBO Max, ‎‎Godzilla vs. Kong‎‎ came under fire from fans of ‎‎Zack Snyder‎‎Justice League‎‎, apparently as part of a attack directed at ‎‎Warner Bros.‎‎ Pictures.

‎According to sources consulted by the ‎‎Rolling Stone‎‎Snyder was even invited through an intermediary to ask fans to stop bombing ‎‎Godzilla vs Kong, but the director reportedly refused.

Snyder claims he was never asked about it.

“Besides, I don’t control my fans. They have their own will and their own opinions. You guys really give me a lot of credit.”

The studio managed to work together with IMDB to remove the false reviews at the time.‎ The film directed by Adam Wingard became a hit, and will get a sequel soon.

In an age where monsters roam the Earth, humanity fights for its survival when Godzilla and Kong come on a collision course. The two greatest forces of nature will fight a spectacular battle that will decide the future of the planet. And when Monarch embarks on a secret mission to discover the origins of these two titans, a conspiracy begins to have them exterminated, and this time, for good.

The main cast brought Alexander Skarsgard (The Legend of Tarzan), Rebecca Hall (Dangerous attraction), Eiza Gonzalez (In Escape Rhythm), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla II), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla II), and Demian Bichir (The Nun).