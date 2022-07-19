HD sales continue to fall

A report recently released by the Storage Newsletter revealed that the market for HDs (hard disks) is experiencing a constant decline. Basically all hard drive manufacturers saw their sales decrease significantly on the last year.

When we compare the numbers for 2022 with 2021, the reduction in sales was 33%. A scary number for companies. But what if we only look at sales for 2022? The decline in graphics continues.

Read too

SSD for notebook: check out 07 options to turbocharge your machine

Why is SSD better than HD?

For example, the second quarter of 2022 (April to June) sold 16% compared to the first quarter of the year (January to March). Another interesting data shows that this drop is more accentuated in the segment of final consumers, since sales in companies are still stable.

All companies were affected

The last time the HD market saw a rise in sales was 12 years ago, in 2010. That year, no less than 651 million units were sold. It was an average of 162 million hard drives per quarter. To give you an idea of ​​the size of the reduction in sales, currently no more than 45 million units are sold per quarter.

The problem is global and affects all companies in the industry. Seagate, for example, which is a leader in the sector, sold 13.8% less in the second quarter of 2022. If you compare it to the second quarter of 2021, the numbers are even more discouraging, with a 29.7% reduction in sales. sales.

WDC, ranked second in the segment, also saw a similar reduction in its sales. They were down 16.5% in the second quarter of 2022 and 34.6% from last year. Toshiba, ranked third in the ranking, had even worse numbers. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, there was a drop of 20.2% and compared to last year the drop was 42.8%. Worrisome.

The beginning of the end of HDs?

Could this be the beginning of the end of the HD era? Everything points to yes. And there are several factors that sink the HDs more and more. For example, one of the reasons is the popularization and variety of cloud storage platforms. Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, iCloud and so many others are solutions that work very well and have low prices.

As the focus is increasingly on mobility, being able to access your most important documents from any device is tempting. As a result, the need for ever-larger hard drives has been falling.

In addition, hard drives are components that, like it or not, are large and take up a lot of space. It is unfeasible to use them in ultrabooks and notebooks whose focus is portability, lightness and low thickness. When we talk about SSDs we already have very compact models, like the M.2 type. It’s almost like a RAM module.

And speaking of SSDs, they are the main responsible for the drop in sales of HDs. In the past, HDs still had an advantage because the cost per gigabyte was much lower. But this is changing very fast. Nowadays it is possible to find SSDs with large storage space at a fair and acceptable price. Not to mention the speed and reliability of SSDs.

So, for the end consumer today, it’s not worth investing in a HD. And that could be the beginning of the end of this component. Will hard disks soon join floppy disks and CDs?

Source: Storage Newsletter