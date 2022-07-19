“He still claims there is zero chance”; Braz doesn’t want to hire 33-year-old medallion at Flamengo

O Flamengo continues to be one of the great centers of attention in the transfer market, especially due to the fact that it has a high financial power and does not suffer from debts, like the vast majority of Brazilian clubs. The team led by Dorival Júnior knows that it can still make moves in this window, but still seeks “right shots”.

After confirming the arrival of Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, who arrive precisely to fill the vacancies of Bruno Henrique and Willian Arão, respectively, there is the possibility of other reinforcements painting in Gáveaas is the case with Wallace, for example, who is still in negotiations, just after the negotiations with Wendel have cooled down.

On social media, flamenguistas always show a desire for some names, even more so when they have already played for great teams in world football and demonstrated quality. Among the spoken ones, Alexis Sánchez is one of the most “famous”even more so after Vidal posted a photo next to him, generating a series of requests from the crowd.

However, this Monday (19), the portal “Calciomio”, from Italy, published an article talking precisely about this subject involving the Chilean. In the text, the information was that the Rubro-Negro really had the name linked to the player, but that he would have no interest in hiring, with Marcos Braz being cited as the one who ruled out the gringo.

“But the vice president of the Brazilian elite club Marcos Braz denies his team’s interest in the SBT columns covered by Tutto Mercato Web. He also claims that there is “zero chance” that the arrival will materialize. So that ends the controversy“, wrote the website. Thus, the 33-year-old ace still has an undefined destiny.